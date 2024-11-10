Assam Man Goes Missing In Arunachal’s Jairampur, Search Operation Underway

TINSUKIA: A mysterious incident of a sudden disappearance of a middle-aged man has come in light in Assam's Tinsukia district.

A 45-year old man going by the name of Amal Sonowal, hailing from 3-mile in Tinsukia district, has been reported to be missing since November 6.

The missing person had been employed at a timber mill owned by Tikak Nam in 17 Mile, Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh, for the past two years.

Distressed by the news of Amal's sudden disappearance, his family filed a report at the Jairampur Police Station.