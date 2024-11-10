Assam Man Goes Missing In Arunachal’s Jairampur, Search Operation Underway

TINSUKIA: A mysterious incident of a sudden disappearance of a middle-aged man has come in light in Assam's Tinsukia district.
A 45-year old man going by the name of Amal Sonowal, hailing from 3-mile in Tinsukia district, has been reported to be missing since November 6.
The missing person had been employed at a timber mill owned by Tikak Nam in 17 Mile, Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh, for the past two years.
Distressed by the news of Amal's sudden disappearance, his family filed a report at the Jairampur Police Station.
Initial investigations have traced Sonowal’s last known mobile signal near the Assam-Arunachal border, close to the Khampdu bridge.
The mill owner and local authorities launched a manhunt to locate his whereabouts. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as he still remains missing.
A thorough investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding his sudden disappearance.
ALSO READ: Guwahati Police Busts ATM Card Swapping Ring, Suspects Targeting Elderly Victims Nabbed
ALSO WATCH: