Assam Headmaster Dr Ramen Kumar Bayan Named Best Adarsha Teacher on Teachers’ Day

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Dr Ramen Kumar Bayan, Headmaster of Dakuchi Adarsha Vidyalaya located at Nagarbera under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency in Kamrup district, has been selected for the prestigious Best Adarsha Teacher Award at the state level.

The recognition comes on the occasion of the 65th Teachers' Day, with Dr Bayan being selected for his contribution to the field of education and his role in the development of Adarsha Vidyalaya education in the state.

The selection has been made by the All Assam Adarsha Vidyalaya Organisation, an autonomous organisation under the Education Department of the Assam Government. Dr Bayan is among five teachers from across Assam who have been selected for the Best Adarsha Teacher honour this year.

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