Assam: Headmasters demand improvement of school infrastructure in Sonitpur district

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JAMUGURIHAT: Headmasters of high and higher secondary schools under Barchala LACs in Sonitpur district have demanded that the government take steps to improve the academic environment of vernacular (Bodo and Assamese) medium government schools by improving the infrastructure of the schools. A consensus meeting of the headmasters of both high and higher secondary schools of the Barchala and Dekiajuli constituencies was held on Thursday at the Jugal Higher Secondary School under SDC, Tezpur in Sonitpur district. The meeting resolved to request the Education Department to fill the vacant teacher posts before the school merger and to upgrade the intermediate posts to graduate posts.

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