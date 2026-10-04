Assam: Worker Dies of Electrocution During Transformer Repair in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A contractual worker associated with the Electricity Department died after being electrocuted while reportedly carrying out repair work on a transformer at Mekipur in Nazira on Friday night.

According to residents, electricity supply had remained disrupted in the Padum Pukhuri graveyard area of Mekipur for nearly two days. Following complaints from residents, Mridul Rajgarh, a contractual temporary worker of the electricity department from the area, reportedly went to inspect and repair a transformer at around 9 pm.

During the repair work, Rajgarh allegedly came into contact with electricity and fell to the ground. On receiving the information, his brother rushed him to Ligiripukhuri Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident has raised questions among residents over why a contractual temporary worker was allegedly sent alone to carry out electrical repair work. Mridul Rajgarh is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

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