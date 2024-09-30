Assam: Health check-up camp organized for Safai Karmachari at Dhing

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In connection with the Swachhata Hi Sewa initiative, the Dhing Municipal Board organized a free health check-up camp for Safai Karmachari at Dhing on Sunday. The camp was successfully conducted by Arogya Care Foundation, providing essential health services to these vital community workers.

Dr Abdus Subur (MBBS) and Debasish Debnath from Redcliff labs conducted health check-ups for over 20 Safai Karmachari. These dedicated workers play a crucial role in maintaining public hygiene, facing often various health challenges due to their work environment.

The camp was held in the presence of chairperson, ward commissioners, and other staff members of Dhing Municipal Board. The camp was effectively monitored by Rup Jyoti Kar and Trishal Dey from Arogya Care Foundation. This initiative underscores the commitment to the health and well-being of those who contribute significantly to community cleanliness and hygiene.

