Assam: Health mela catering to poor patients organized in Tamulpur district

Tamulpur: A health mela was organized on Thursday in Kawli village, near Bhutan border in Tamulpur district. More than 700 patients from Kawli and adjoining villages namely Chandanpur, Siddhinathpur, Narayanpur, Kumarikata, Nagrijuli, etc, were screened by a team of specialized doctors from Guwahati.

The health mela was organized by the NGO Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), under Sanjeevani Clinic on wheels, a health initiative under which 20 remote villages are being covered through a Mobile Medical Van with the objective of providing preliminary healthcare services at the doorstep of the poor families. Under the Sanjeevani initiative, regular specialized health camps, awareness programmes, and Swachh Bharat initiatives have been taken to address healthcare needs of the rural communities in these areas.

A team of doctors specializing in medicine, ENT, Dental, Homeopathy, physiotherapist, eye, gynecology, homeopathy, mental health, etc checked the poor patients for free. Subsequently, medicines were also distributed free of cost among the patients, and nutrition and health supplements were provided to pregnant and elderly patients. The event was inaugurated by Elima Kandulna, Circle Officer of Tamulpur in the presence of SDM &HO, Tamulpur Block Primary Health Centre.

“This is a commendable initiative and I appreciate ACRD’s efforts to conduct the health mela. There is a need for more health initiatives in these areas. Awareness on health is lacking among the people in these areas. Having nutritious and balanced lifestyle is prerequisite to maintaining a healthy, physical and mental well-being,” said Elima Kandulna.

