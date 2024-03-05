Assam Health Minister Confident in AGP's Victory in Dhubri LS Seat; Emphasizes Developmental Impact

GUWAHATI: Assam's Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, recently expressed his belief in the potential victory of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party. He emphasized the Dhubri Lok Sabha spot. Mahanta feels that the new measures put forth by Prime Minister Modi and his government have positively changed the perception of minorities in the area. He argues this shift gives the AGP a better standing against the AIUDF in future elections.
Zabed Islam is AGP's chosen candidate for the Dhubri Lok Sabha post, while Phanibhushan Choudhury aims at the Barpeta Lok Sabha position. Mahanta’s comments align with the overall strategic direction of AGP as they structure their candidate list for the likely Lok Sabha polls in Assam.
In an Assam government event in Morigaon, Minister Mahanta announced around fifty new plans in different departments. Among these are a 50-bed Ayurvedic hospital in Mikirveta and a critical care facility in Morigaon Sadar. The Minister tagged these efforts as key parts of the state's dedication to healthcare and progress.
The event, held at the Tarunram Phukan ground in Morigaon, gathered a mix of influential figures. These included Morigaon Constituency MLA Ramakant Deori, Chief Executive Member of Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiwan Chandra Konwar, District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, and several department leads. It served as a stage to highlight government initiatives and connect with locals.
Fielding questions on AGP's position in Nagaon and Barpeta areas, Mahanta gave a glimpse into the party's plans and chances there. Even though his views on these spots were not fully laid out, Mahanta's broadly upbeat aura signaled AGP's keen moves to win votes in various places in Assam.
As Assam's politics evolve, the AGP's mission, strengthened by the faith of important leaders like Keshab Mahanta, paves the way for an intense and well-observed vote fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
