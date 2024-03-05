Shillong Embraces Green Mobility with 20 Two-Wheeler Taxi Permits

SHILLONG: Shillong is upping its game in urban transportation through a major change. The city has issued 20 permits for motorcycle taxis. This is more eco-friendly, and it will go a great deal toward reducing traffic in the crowded city. The decision followed some protests from riders in July 2022. This showed there's a real need for such services.
Permits were given after careful thought. An agreement was made with the local bike taxi company, Jaiaw Ehrngiew Transport Society (JETS 24X7). This makes sure the bike taxis work well and are safe. There's even set parking spaces for them. The head of JETS 24X7, Pynskhemlang W Uriah, said that having these bike taxis makes the city's transport better and gives locals jobs. If you didn't get a permit this time, you can still apply. Some people who did apply decided to take other job offers.
All taxi bookings should be made on the JETS 24X7 app. You can't pick up passengers in person. This helps make sure the taxis are safe and reliable. Using this type of technology is a forward-thinking way to update how people get around in Shillong. It could be a good example for other cities to follow.
Shillong's transport scene is changing with new bike taxi permits. With services like Rapido out there, JETS 24X7 stepping into the ring should stir up some good-natured competition, maybe even stepping up the game in service quality all around. If successful, other places in the country might try this out, thereby spreading sustainable city transport far and wide.
Shillong is stepping up to the plate in green transport as it starts issuing bike taxi permits. This step could seriously lessen traffic and provides a green substitute to old transport ways. The city is open for business, looking forward to hopefully sparking a fresh period of city travel that combines easy use with caring for our environment.
