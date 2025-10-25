Over 4,500 children screened at mega health camp in Udalguri Higher Secondary School

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant public health outreach under the Assam Government's Sevai Samarpan initiative, a massive health camp titled Shushrusha Setu was held at the playground of Udalguri Higher Secondary School on Friday, catering to the healthcare needs of children and adolescents below 18 years of age.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Bodoland Territorial Council Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimary, who lauded the government's initiative for bringing comprehensive medical care to the grassroots level.

The health camp brought together a multidisciplinary team of over 25 doctors from across Assam, offering specialized services in paediatrics, medicine, surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry, and dentistry.

A total of 4,529 children and adolescents underwent health screening during the camp, which included diagnostic tests for hereditary diseases, liver and kidney conditions, ENT and eye disorders, and other ailments. Participants also received free medicines and health counselling.

