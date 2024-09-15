Assam: Heartfelt Tributes Paid to Prominent Journalist and Satriya Exponent Surajit Bhuyan in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Rich tribute was paid on Saturday to Surajit Bhuyan, a prominent journalist and Satriya cultural exponent of Lakhimpur, who embraced untimely death on September 5 due to cardiac arrest. On the day, number of people, organizations and institutions paid the demised journalist homage at his residence on the occasion of ‘Doha’ (religious observation done on the tenth day following the death of a person in Hinduism) and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. In connection Nam-Kirtan was organized in addition to observing the other religious rituals. On the same day, late Bhuyan’s residence was visited by a delegation of the Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ-Bartajeevee Sangha). The delegation was represented by AUWJ State general secretary Mukut Raj Sarmah, publicity secretary Akhil Kalita, executive members Prasant Kumar Modak and Ashwini Duwara, North East zonal secretary Jagat Borah and member Hemant Deka. The members of the delegation paid floral tribute at the portrait of Surjit Bhuyan and then they met Bhuyan’s wife Namita Barua Bhuyan and daughter Takshashila Bhuyan. They expressed their deep condolences at his demise and extended their sympathy to the bereaved family. Surajit Bhuyan was a long-time fighter for the justice and rights of the working journalists in the state and played a significant role in giving momentum to the AUWJ.

AUWJ president Madhusudhan Medhi and general secretary Mukut Raj Sarmah said in their condolence note that Surajit Bhuyan represented Assam at the national level in the National Council of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists and gave a unique dimension to the movement for justice for the journalists. Notably, Surajit Bhuyan joined the media in 1991 and worked for several newspapers of the State in addition to working as Deputy Editor for Sadiniya Natun Batori and Ajir Asom. Along with his father he was one of the prominent figures who set up the Lakhimpur Satriya Sangeet Bidyalay, the second academic institution of the State in its kind. He was also a theatre personality, drama director of Lakhimpur, member of the Assam Union of Working Journalists and National Council of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists. He was the secretary of North Lakhimpur Press Club for several terms from 2005 to 2013 and president from 2013 to 2015. He also shouldered the responsibility of secretary and president of Lakhimpur District Journalists’ Association and assistant secretary of Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha.

Also Read: Assam: STF Assam Apprehends Key UKNA Operative Involved in Sabotage Activities Across Assam and Manipur

Also Watch: