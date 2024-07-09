North Lakhimpur Press Club Elects New Executive Body Amid Biennial Conference

LAKHIMPUR: The new executive body of the North Lakhimpur Press Club (NLPC), the common forum of Lakhimpur district headquarters journalists, for 2024-26 session was constituted in the two-day-long biennial conference held on Saturday and Sunday. The agenda of the event on Saturday began with the hoisting of the press club flag by president Kumud Baruah at 9.00 am. The former president of Assam Union of Working Journalists (AUWJ-Bartajeevee Sangha), Tutumoni Phukan, conducted the “smriti tarpan” event. Following this, the Lakhimpur district BJP president Phanidhar Baruah inaugurated the conference hall-cum-auditorium constructed on the second floor of the NLPC building with the investment of a fund allotted by former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal under “Untied Fund” head.

This programme was followed by an interactive session among the senior and emerging journalists. Taking part in the interactive session, senior journalist Harnul Rashid called upon the emerging journalists to present a news item only after verifying its truthfulness. Former senior journalists Abu Syed Khan, Surjit Bhuyan, Vijay Das and Nabiul Hussain also shared their sweet and bitter experiences while working as journalists.

