Assam: Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Vows To Lead Protest Against CAA

GUWAHATI: Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg strongly urged people to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his performance at a cultural event in Baksa, Assam.

He stated that the act is unnecessary and urged those present to protest against it. Garg also firmly declared that as long as he is active, the CAA will not be implemented.

During his speech, he mentioned people like G.P. Singh and Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting that their involvement would not help implement the CAA.

He also expressed sadness over the casualties related to the issue and promised to work to prevent further tragedies.