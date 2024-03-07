Assam: Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Vows To Lead Protest Against CAA

GUWAHATI: Assam heartthrob Zubeen Garg strongly urged people to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during his performance at a cultural event in Baksa, Assam.
He stated that the act is unnecessary and urged those present to protest against it. Garg also firmly declared that as long as he is active, the CAA will not be implemented.
During his speech, he mentioned people like G.P. Singh and Himanta Biswa Sarma, suggesting that their involvement would not help implement the CAA.
He also expressed sadness over the casualties related to the issue and promised to work to prevent further tragedies.
Meanwhile, As many as twelve organizations in the state have teamed up and formed an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) forum on Thursday. The forum has adopted a resolution to resort to democratic and peaceful agitation in the state against the CAA.
The forum said that the CAA would spell disaster for the future of Assam and the Assamese. The forum also decided that the constituent organizations of the forum would maintain equidistance from political parties, forums, and politicians after the anti-CAA agitation.
The constituent organizations of the forum are (i) Asomiya Yuva Mancha, (ii) Asom Jatiya Aikya Mancha, (iii) Krishak-Shramik Unnayan Samiti, (iv) Anusuchita Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad, Asom, (v) Lachit Xena, (vi) Thalgiri, (vii) Bodo-Kachari Jatiya Parishad, (viii) Deori Justice Forum, (ix) Ekotrito Yuva Parishad, (x) Asom Naba Nirman Mancha, (xi) Bhomi Adhikar Sangram Samiti, and (xii) Moria Yuva-Chatra Santha.
The opposition parties in Assam are requesting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to the state regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The party wants to inform the PM about the potentially dangerous situation that could arise if the CAA is implemented.
Earlier, the United Opposition Forum, Assam, the coalition of 16 opposition parties of the state, submitted a memorandum to be presented to the President of India through the Governor of Assam, calling for the repulsion of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.
