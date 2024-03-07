Tripura: TIPRA Motha Leaders Animesh Debbarma, Brishaketu Debbarma sworn in as Cabinet ministers
AGARTALA: In a significant development, the leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha leader Animesh Debbarma has been sworn in as a cabinet minister on Thursday.
Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath to Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma.
Animesh handed his resignation to the Speaker of the Tripura assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen on Wednesday.
In his resignation, the leader wrote, “I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of the Leader of Opposition, Tripura Legislative Assembly. I request you to accept the same.”
Meanwhile, another TIPRA Motha leader joined the Tripura cabinet after the party decided to join the BJP-led NDA government.
Brishaketu Debbarma took oath as a minister in the Tripura Cabinet today.
After hectic parlays for the past year and the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2, the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP) joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state.
“The agreement was signed amicably to resolve all the issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to their history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language etc.,” the agreement said.
Media reports said that one or two MLAs from the ruling BJP are also likely to be included in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Saha.
Since the BJP-led alliance assumed charge for the second consecutive term on March 8 last year, three ministerial berths are lying vacant.
The TMP, in its maiden electoral battle in the February 16 Assembly polls held last year, had fielded 42 candidates, including 20 on the tribal reserved seats. The party had won 13 seats with a vote share of 19.69 per cent, as it highlighted its demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’ or a separate state for the tribals under Articles 2 and 3 of the Constitution.
After the Assembly polls, the TMP became the second-largest party in the state to secure the main opposition party status.
