Tripura: TIPRA Motha Leaders Animesh Debbarma, Brishaketu Debbarma sworn in as Cabinet ministers

AGARTALA: In a significant development, the leader of Opposition and TIPRA Motha leader Animesh Debbarma has been sworn in as a cabinet minister on Thursday.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath to Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma.

Animesh handed his resignation to the Speaker of the Tripura assembly Biswa Bandhu Sen on Wednesday.

In his resignation, the leader wrote, “I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of the Leader of Opposition, Tripura Legislative Assembly. I request you to accept the same.”

Meanwhile, another TIPRA Motha leader joined the Tripura cabinet after the party decided to join the BJP-led NDA government.