Assam: Heavy rain, hailstorm destroys crops across South Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A severe spell of hailstorm accompanied by torrential rain wreaked havoc across several parts of South Kamrup on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to standing crops and leaving farmers distressed, particularly in the Joji, Ganakpara, and Bholagaon areas under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Kamrup district.

The sudden change in weather conditions transformed the landscape within a short span of time, as intense rainfall followed by a heavy hailstorm battered agricultural fields and covered roads, courtyards and open spaces with a layer of hailstones.

The worst impact was reported from Joji revenue village, where several farmers suffered extensive losses to their paddy crops, including varieties such as Aijun, Ranjit, and Sona Sakti. The hailstorm struck at a crucial stage when the crops were nearing maturity, and farmers were preparing for the harvest.

Among the farmers who reported crop losses are Bhumidhar Das, who lost crops on five bighas, Shubal Mazumdar on seven bighas, Dhiren Das on 5.5 bighas, Umesh Das on 8.5 bighas, Binod Das on 5.5 bighas, Mohan Das on four bighas, Bhogeshwar Das on four bighas, Pulak Mazumdar on seven bighas, and Dwijen Das on five bighas.

Speaking to The Sentinel, farmers Sarbeshwar Das and Madhab Das said that they had never witnessed such a situation in their lifetime.

Meanwhile, extensive agricultural damage was also reported from Jatiya, Satpur, and Barpith revenue villages near Chhaygaon. In Barpith village, around 1,500 bighas of sali paddy cultivation and 500 bighas of banana plantations were reportedly damaged by the hailstorm and heavy rainfall, dealing a major blow to local farmers.

In the wake of the widespread damage, affected farmers across Palasbari and adjoining areas have urged Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, and the Kamrup district administration to intervene without delay.