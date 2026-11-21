Guwahati: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, issued an Assam heavy rainfall alert on Saturday, November 21, 2026, warning of heavy rain across three southern Assam districts by tonight.

The warning covers Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi in Barak Valley and remains valid until 8:30 AM IST on Sunday, November 22, prompting disaster management authorities to activate emergency preparedness measures.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places across South Assam, particularly in Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts.

The three districts form part of Barak Valley, where the latest warning has placed local disaster management authorities on alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within 24 hours as heavy rain. The forecast assigns a 51% to 75% probability to the expected weather event, corresponding to the IMD's "Very Likely" category.

The warning remains in force through the night and expires at 8:30 AM IST on Sunday.

The expected rainfall is attributed to increased moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal under the influence of a weakened remnant cyclonic system. The system, identified in the supplied meteorological background as the remnant of Cyclone Akvan, is moving in a north-northeastward direction.

Explaining the forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, stated, "Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over South Assam, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, as moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal intensifies under the influence of the remnant cyclonic system."

The forecast also warns of thunderstorms and lightning accompanying the isolated heavy rainfall.

Following the latest warning, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) of Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi are the agencies responsible for coordinating preparedness and local response measures.

Residents in low-lying and hilly areas have been advised by the DDMAs to remain vigilant. The anticipated rainfall could cause localized waterlogging in low-lying areas, while hilly locations face the possibility of landslides.

Residents should pay attention to local disaster management advisories and remain alert throughout the warning period. The latest warning follows similar weather alerts issued across six Assam districts on Friday, November 20.

With the forecast remaining valid until Sunday morning, disaster management authorities have placed emergency response arrangements on alert to address potential weather-related incidents.

The RMC Guwahati forecast places particular attention on Barak Valley, where residents in vulnerable low-lying and hilly areas have been advised to remain cautious.