Assam: HELP Society team leaves for Upper Assam with flood relief materials

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The HELP Society team on Saturday left for flood-affected areas of Upper Assam with relief materials collected during its recent flood relief drive.

The relief materials donors, volunteers, well-wishers, and members of the public actively supported the collection of relief materials. The collection of relief materials was made possible with the active support of donors, volunteers, well-wishers and members of the public. The team will connect with families affected by the floods and distribute the materials as part of its ongoing relief initiative.

The Society expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations who extended support to the relief drive, saying that their generosity had helped translate the campaign into concrete assistance for those affected by the floods. The team members said they hoped their efforts would provide some relief to the affected people and bring a message of solidarity and hope at a time of distress.

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