Assam: Mobile app-based rapid damage by floods begins in Demow LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The ceremonial inauguration of the mobile app-based rapid assessment survey of flood damage, known as the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), was held in Ramugaon, Demow.

On Sunday, the LAC commenced the survey. According to the information received, the eight panchayats of Demow LAC were severely affected by the devastating flood. The devastating flood severely affected the eight panchayats of Demow LAC, according to the information received. in the devastating flood. Sources said that it is a 15-day activity and all surveys will be completed on August 31, and the financial assistance will be provided in the bank accounts of affected households by September 30. The people staying in the rented house will be included in the next phase, and the surveyor (Gaon Pradhan, Lat Mandal), whose own house was submerged, will also be involved in the next phase. Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner of Demow Co-District, Januma Sonowal, Assistant Commissioner, Nakib Sayeed Boruah, Circle Officer, Sonari, Chandini Borgoyari, BDO, and Sivasagar Development Block were present.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Assessment of Damage for Flood Rehabilitation Grants Begins