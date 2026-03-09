Assam: Heritage walk celebrates history of Dhubri

DHUBRI: A curated heritage walk was organized in the historic town of Dhubri, celebrating the town’s rich cultural past while encouraging community engagement with local history. The walk was organized by the virtual museum Abhijna e-Museum (www.abhijna-emuseum.com) and led by eminent Dhubri-based journalist Bijoy Kumar Sharma.

The heritage walk, which covered a circuit of nearly three kilometres through the heart of the town, brought together a group of around twenty enthusiastic participants, including students, heritage enthusiasts, and members of the local community. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about Dhubri’s historical landmarks, architectural heritage, and the spirit of cultural coexistence that defines the town.

Beginning from the Victoria Statue in Tetultala, the walk led participants through several historically significant sites that reflect the town’s layered past shaped by colonial administration, religious diversity, and cultural exchange along the Brahmaputra Valley.

Participants were guided through notable colonial-era buildings that still stand as silent witnesses to the town’s administrative and commercial importance during the British period. One of the key highlights of the walk was a visit to the revered Paanch Peer Dargah, an important spiritual landmark known for its syncretic traditions and deep-rooted local reverence. The participants also visited the historic Dhubri Gurudwara Sahib, an important Sikh shrine linked to the visit of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Another significant stop on the route was the Brahmo Mandir, a landmark associated with the reformist Brahmo Samaj movement.

Throughout the walk, Bijoy Kumar Sharma shared anecdotes, historical references, and lesser-known stories about the evolution of Dhubri as a riverine trading centre and cultural crossroads. He highlighted how the town developed as an important node connecting Assam with Bengal and the rest of eastern India through river routes.

The choice of International Women’s Day for organizing the event also carried symbolic significance. Debajit Das, one of the organizers, stated that women’s participation in heritage documentation, cultural research, and community-led heritage initiatives was steadily growing, and that such events provided an inclusive platform for dialogue and learning.

Also Read: Assam: International Women’s Day Celebrated across State