Assam: International Women’s Day Celebrated across State

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) observed the International Women’s Day on Saturday at BCPL guest house in Barbaruah with the campaign themed ‘Give to Gain.’

A series of programmes were organized to celebrate the spirit, strength, and contributions of women. To mark the occasion, Urmila Baruah, Managing Partner, The Human Network, was invited as the resource person to address the women employees of BCPL.

In her engaging session, she highlighted the challenges faced by women in professional spaces and shared insights on navigating them effectively in the corporate world.

In a separate programme organized for the spouses of BCPL employees, Rekha Mordani, author and public speaker, graced the event as the resource person. She spoke about issues concerning women and encouraged participants to recognize their strength while balancing multiple roles in life.

The programme was also graced by Pruthiviraj Dash, Director (Finance), BCPL, along with Sitangshu Paul, Chief General Manager (O&M), and other senior officials of the company. Addressing the gathering, Dash spoke about the immense contributions of women across diverse fields and acknowledged the valuable role played by women employees of BCPL, who continue to contribute alongside their male counterparts in the organization’s growth. He also emphasized the need for society to move beyond stereotypical perceptions associated with women and support their aspirations.

Ruli Das Sen, General Manager (CS), BCPL, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the evolving role and responsibilities of women in today’s society.

As part of the celebrations, an awareness programme was organized for peripheral and support female staff where Dr Aradhana Borthakur, Assistant Professor, CMS, Dibrugarh University, conducted an interactive session focusing on the various challenges faced by women and ways to manage them effectively.

Continuing the spirit of giving, women employees of BCPL also visited Asha Old Age Home, where they spent time with the elderly women residents, sharing warmth and companionship in a gesture of care and solidarity.

The celebrations reflected BCPL’s commitment to recognizing the contributions of women and fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment.

HOJAI: The Family Strengthening Programme of SOS Children’s Village, Hojai, marked the International Women’s Day with enthusiasm at Hira Basti in Hojai. Distinguished guests at the event included B Chowdhury, DSP (HQ), Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Arpana Kindo, Labour Officer, and Namita Chakraborty, LADCS, DLSA Hojai. Around 177 caregivers from Hawaipur, Milik Basti, Dhanuhar Basti, and Hira Basti joined the event. The programme began with a welcome address by Chitta Ranjan Mohanty, Assistant Village Director, followed by a song from Hira Basti’s Bal Panchayat members. Namita Chakraborty highlighted women’s rights and free legal aid via DLSA, urging participants to seek support. Arpana Kindo discussed Labour Department schemes, stressing Nirman Shramik Portal registration for benefits and insurance, while B Chowdhury opened the floor for caregivers to share views, calling the day a chance for women to build confidence and drive societal progress. At the programme, PRI members and village leaders praised SOS’s role in family development and women’s empowerment. The event honoured top caregivers and animators from all clusters with awards presented by guests and coordinated by programme tutors and animators under Mohanty’s guidance.

BONGAIGAON: The International Women’s Day was observed at Bijni with the participation of hundreds of working-class women under the joint initiative of left-oriented mass organizations of the Bongaigaon–Chirang district committees. The programme was organized by the All India Democratic Women’s Association, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India Kisan Sabha (Assam State Committee), Assam Agricultural Labour Union, Students’ Federation of India, and Democratic Youth Federation of India at Bor Kalibari premises in Bijni at 11 am.

Speakers highlighted issues like democratic rights, women’s rights, equal wages, gender discrimination, rising violence against women, and attacks on livelihood. They also recalled the New York women workers’ movements of 1857 and 1908 and the proposal by German socialist leader Clara Zetkin in Copenhagen in 1910 that led to March 8 being observed globally, later recognized by the United Nations in 1975.

Concern was expressed over rising prices, unemployment and the condition of women workers in Assam, noting that 2.71 lakh scheme workers including Anganwadi and ASHA workers receive minimal honorarium, while nearly six lakh women tea garden workers earn only Rs 250 daily. Speakers also raised concern over increasing crimes against women and the deteriorating law and order situation.

Among those present were Gajendra Barman, Parimal Chakraborty, Hemkanta Ray, Hareshwar Das, Trishna Medhi, Kalyani Pathak, and Shubhankar Ghosh along with several district and regional leaders.

GOLAGHAT: Adivakta Parishad, Golaghat district, marked the International Women’s Day by organizing a special programme at the District jail in Golaghat with a focus on empowering women and spreading awareness about women’s legal rights.

The programme was supported by Sudip Banerjee, Superintendent of District Jail, Golaghat, and Niharran Dutta, Assistant Jailer and In-charge of District Jail, Golaghat.

The event was attended by Rajkumar Sharma, Advocate and President of Adivakta Parishad, Golaghat district, Suvansu Borah, Advocate and Secretary of Adivakta Parishad, Golaghat district, along with members Syamalima Bora (Advocate), Debasish Bora (Advocate), and Mukundra Madhav Sarma (Advocate).

During the programme, sanitary pads were distributed to female inmates with support from Johnson and Johnson as part of the initiative to promote health, hygiene, and dignity among women prisoners.

The programme highlighted the importance of legal awareness and women’s empowerment, reflecting the spirit of International Women’s Day.

TANGLA: Along with the rest of the world, the International Women’s Day was celebrated at the Sujit Narzary Memorial Auditorium in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Sunday. The programme was organized under the aegis of Tangla Anchalik Nari Mancha. Addressing the open session, retired Professor of Tangla College, Dr Hemlata Devi, highlighted the importance of equality and social justice for women. She stressed that women and men must move forward together in building a progressive and welfare-oriented society. Social worker Bikon Deka spoke on the history of women’s empowerment and the significance of International Women’s Day. He noted that women had been revered since time immemorial, and that references to their importance could be found in the Vedas. The programme also witnessed a special felicitation of former Chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Women, Mridula Sahariah. In her address, she emphasized the need for women’s empowerment through holistic development and greater awareness about the rights and legal protections available to women. Former Rajya Sabha MP and Assam BJP Minority Morcha President Santiuse Kujur, along with Khalingduar MCLA Arjun Daimary, were also present at the programme.

TEZPUR: The Rangiya division of Northeast Frontier Railway celebrated the International Women’s Day 2026 on March 8 by organizing a ‘Shakti Walk.’

The initiative was aimed at recognizing the strength, leadership, and significant contributions of women in nation-building, while also promoting gender equality and empowerment within the railway community and society at large.

The event reflected the commitment of Indian Railways to creating an inclusive workplace and encouraging greater participation of women in various fields of service and leadership.

