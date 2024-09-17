Assam: Sivasagar Mourns the Loss of Renowned Photojournalist Luit Chaliha

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar mourned the untimely demise of one of its distinguished sons, Luit Chaliha, a renowned photojournalist who earned acclaim both nationally and internationally for his photographic work. Chaliha, who was also a member of the Sibsagar Press Club, passed away at the age of 50. He breathed his last on Sunday evening at around 6pm at his rented residence in Kenduguri, Jorhat district. Born into the illustrious Chaliha family in 1974, Luit was the only son of renowned playwright and actor Bibhuti Chaliha. A brilliant student from his early school days, Luit completed his secondary education from Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School in 1990 and went on to pursue higher studies at Sibsagar College, Joysagar. Alongside his studies, he developed a passion for journalism, starting his career as a photojournalist. He served as a video journalist for many media agencies. He also founded “True Colors,” a video editing centre, where he helped several young professionals get established. Apart from journalism, Luit Chaliha was a skilled actor. He played the powerful role of Bir Babruvahan in Parag Chaliha’s famous play “Chari Hajar Bosoror Asom” and earned accolades for his performances in various school plays, even winning the Best Child Actor award.

