Assam: HHT distributes sweaters in Kandhulimari LP School near KNP

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Hemolota Handique Trust of Jorhat (HHT), Assam, distributed school uniform sweaters to students of Kandhulimari Lower Primary School near Kaziranga National Park on Wednesday.

“As the year ends, we look forward to the new year and our journey ahead with special hope for positive changes. We wish every student a joyous new year filled with happiness and love,” said Dr Tapan Chandra Dutta, Chairman of the Trust.

The Hemolota Handique Trust returned to the school located in Golaghat district after almost a year. In January, the Trust launched its tree planting campaign titled ‘My School, My Trees’ (Mur School, Mur Gos) campaign at the school that combined tree plantation with maintenance and aftercare. It also organized a talk on ‘Flora and Fauna of Kaziranga National Park’ by forest range officers.

