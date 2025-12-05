Assam: Sweater Distribution Programme held at Paschim Ramsarani High School

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: A sweater distribution programme was organized at Paschim Ramsarani High School under the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency on Wednesday.

A 15-member women’s delegation from Shree Dhandhan Shakti Mahila Samiti, Guwahati, visited the school premises and distributed sweaters to nearly 200 students. The Samiti, founded in devotion to Shree Dhandhanwali Dadiji, the revered Kuldevi of a section of the Marwari community, considers satsang, service, and social upliftment as its core objectives. As part of its humanitarian activities, the organization procured sweaters from Ludhiana for distribution, especially targeting students from economically weaker families.

The members of the Samiti stated that Assam was not just a state for them but their karmabhoomi (land of work). They added that this land had offered their forefathers home, livelihood, respect, and immense affection nearly 30 decades ago, and that they continue to carry that gratitude with deep reverence. Serving humanity is serving God, they remarked.

On the occasion, the school authorities felicitated the members of the Samiti with traditional Assamese phulam gamosas and japis. The guests were also served traditional Assamese delicacies, including pitha, which delighted the visiting women, who expressed their gratitude to the school.

