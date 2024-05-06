Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 3rd Phase of Polls Ready with 47 Candidates in Fray

GUWAHATI: Polling teams have been sent to their assigned polling stations in four parliamentary constituencies – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri – starting from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.
In the upcoming third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, scheduled for May 7, the remaining four out of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polling.
The voting process for 10 Lok Sabha seats was already completed in the initial two phases of the election.
Preparations are being made for the third phase of the election on May 7, especially for the nine Legislative Assembly constituencies within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency.
Polling teams, including presiding officers and polling officials, have assembled at Basic Training Centres to collect their polling materials for the assigned polling stations. Voting will begin at 7 a.m. on May 7.
A total of 1,494,404 voters, comprising 741,328 male and 743,236 female voters, are expected to vote across 1,862 polling stations. Among these, 296 polling stations are considered critical.
Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, the Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer for Kokrajhar, confirmed that all essential arrangements have been made to ensure the elections run smoothly and transparently across five Assembly constituencies in Kokrajhar district – Gossaigaon, Dotma, Kokrajhar, Baokhungri, and Parbhatjhora.
The upcoming election, which is high-stakes and includes strict security measures, will decide the fate of 12 candidates.
Voters are expected to cast their votes in support of good governance, peace, and security, highlighting the importance of this electoral process.
Meanwhile, the Kamrup Metro District Administration has said that alcohol cannot be sold in Guwahati for 48 hours. This rule has started at 5:00 PM on May 5 and will end at 5:00 PM on May 7.
This decision is because the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections will happen on May 7. The goal is to keep things calm and make sure the elections go well.
