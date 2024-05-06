Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 3rd Phase of Polls Ready with 47 Candidates in Fray

GUWAHATI: Polling teams have been sent to their assigned polling stations in four parliamentary constituencies – Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Dhubri – starting from the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre.

In the upcoming third phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, scheduled for May 7, the remaining four out of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats will undergo polling.

The voting process for 10 Lok Sabha seats was already completed in the initial two phases of the election.

Preparations are being made for the third phase of the election on May 7, especially for the nine Legislative Assembly constituencies within the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Constituency.