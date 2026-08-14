Assam: High-tech instrumentation centre inaugurated at Bodoland University

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KOKRAJHAR: A High-Tech Instrumentation Centre was inaugurated at the Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University (BU) in Kokrajhar on Thursday. Sponsored by IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery, under its Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) initiative, the facility has been established under the project 'Green Energy Powered Analytical Equipment for the Quality Assurance and Marketing of Diverse Mushroom and Value-Added Mushroom Products at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.'

Rihon Daimary, deputy chief of BTC, attended the programme as the chief guest. The facility was jointly inaugurated by Prof (Dr) BL Ahuja, Vice-Chancellor, Bodoland University; Nayan Barua, Executive Director and Refinery Head, Bongaigaon Refinery; Derhasat Basumatary, Executive Member, BTC; Dr Prahlad Basumatary, Registrar, Bodoland University; and Prof (Dr) Sandeep Das, Principal Investigator, Technology Incubation Centre, Bodoland University.

The newly established facility includes an 8-capillary Genetic Analyser (DNA Sequencer), a Liquid Chromatography-Quadrupole Time of Flight-High Resolution Mass Spectrometry (LC-QTOF-HRMS) system, and a 75-kilowatt hybrid solar installation with a battery house.

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