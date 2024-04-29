Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads BJP Charge in Assam's Final Polling Phase, Courts Muslim Voters

GUWAHATI: Assam is preparing for the final phase of its electoral process with the completion of polling for four Lok Sabha seats in Western Assam and Guwahati. Amidst this, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as a pivotal figure in the political field. As the leader for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sarma is tasked with strategically managing Assam's diverse electorate. A particular focus for him is trying to appeal to Muslim voters who have key influence in these constituencies.

Sarma has unveiled the BJP's strategy targeted at securing a considerable share of the Muslim vote bank while speaking to the media. He referenced early trends and claimed that a significant part of the state's Muslim electorate has already voted in favor of the BJP in completed constituencies. According to Sarma, this can be attributed to Muslim voters recognizing that the BJP's agenda aligns with their interests. This observation signifies a notable change in traditional voting patterns.

As the third phase of polling looms, attention focuses on key constituencies. These include Barpeta and Guwahati. Sarma announced his active participation in campaigning for the BJP allies in these regions. He underlined the need for consolidating support across various communities. This is essential to secure electoral triumph.

The rhetoric of Sarma goes beyond simple electoral discourse. In a rally in Barpeta, he scathingly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sarma contrasted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hypothetical situation under Gandhi's control. He highlighted the progress achieved under Modi's governance. This is specifically true in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarma drew attention to the pivotal role of the central government in vaccine distribution and pandemic management. He emphasized the potential consequences of change in leadership on such critical matters. Furthermore, Sarma recognizes the Modi administration's efforts in tackling regional issues. He quoted the reduction in regional uprisings like the Bodo and Karbi movements. These were attributed to the proactive steps taken by the government.