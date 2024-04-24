Bordoloi is a ‘Sahab’ and eligible to participate from London: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

NAGAON: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday also campaigned for BJP candidate Suresh Bora at two separate places in Nagaon parliamentary constituency and tried to woo the heart of the voters.

During the schedule of his election campaign in the constituency, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also participated in two separate election rallies organized at the minority dominated areas like Juria and Singia in Samaguri assembly constituency.

While addressing an election rally at Juria, Dr Sarma claimed that the BJP candidate Suresh Bora will win this time in Nagaon parliamentary constituency.

Once, the Congress disseminated propaganda against Modi, claiming that “namaz” and the nation’s celebration of “Eid” would end if Modi was elected,” Dr Sarma said asking the gathering whether it was exactly stopped or not.

Taking a dig at the Congress candidate and incumbent MP of the constituency Pradyut Bordoloi, Dr Sarma said Bordoloi is a ‘Sahab’ while BJP candidate Suresh Bora is a man of soil. Hence, Bordoloi is eligible to participate only from London in England, Dr Sarma added. He also showered a bucket of electoral promises including land pattas to all who had lost their land in rampant erosions in the constituency and mentioned it as the guarantee of PM Modi as well as the guarantee of ‘Mama’.

Bordoloi might have believed that Assamese people would turn insane or irrational and buy sour mangoes, Dr Sarma asserted, pointing that the people had tasted mangoes with the sour taste for several times and so they should taste the delicacy of the sweet mangoes this time.

He reiterated too that Bordoloi contacted him several times and sought ticket from BJP and if he would be elected, he would join BJP right after the election. Therefore it is better to cast votes directly in favour of BJP, Sarma added more.

Meanwhile, Minister Pijush Hazarika participated in a huge roadshow taken out in favour of BJP candidate Suresh Bora throughout the small town on Tuesday. The roadshow was taken out from Nagaon Commerce College to Haibargaon near Haibargaon police outpost. The minister was accompanied by local MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP candidate Suresh Bora and other BJP leaders.

