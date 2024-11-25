Assam: Hindu Jagaran Observes Lachit Diwas at Morigaon Stadium

Our Correspondent

Morigaon: The birth anniversary of legendary commander of Ahom Lachit Borphukan was celebrated by Hindu Jagaran Moncha, Morigaon district committee, amidst enthusiasm at Morigaon Stadium on Sunday. The Moncha, observed the Lachit Diwas in cooperation with Morigaon people, recalling the birth anniversary of the Assamese hero Lachit Barphukan. The Hindu Jagaran, Morigaon district committee, organized a huge gathering of thousands of children who were contumed in Lachit Barphukan and performed the evergreen song ‘Akou Jadi Jaba Lage Saraighataloi’ in a symphony led by a group of girls on the stage in the presence of RSS’s Uttarpub Khetra Prasarak Basistha Bujarbarua, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, Minal Laskar, Uttar-Pub Sanjujak of HJ, Assam, Zila Karyabah. Kushram Hazarika, president of Morigaon of HJM; Jyotiprasad Das, secretary of Morigaon of HJM Utpal Kr. Nath, President of BJP, and Prabin Medhi, Ex-CEM of TAC, Paban Manta.

Attending as the chief spokesperson, UP’s Khetra Prasarak Basistha Bujar Barua appealed to the people of Assam to be laborious, taking up any farming, like fish, paddy, goats, piggery,piggery etc., as a livelihood in order to avoid dependence on Bengali-speaking minority people’s farming rather than applying for government jobs. ‘If we wish to keep the agri land and farming in our hands, we should be laborious.’ Basistha Bujar Barua also said, “Some youths have been made socially boycotted as they have been taking the said farmings as their livelihood in our Assamese society, which will definitely affect us rather than uniting our society towards making Assam a ‘Bor Asom.’ Some youths have been forced to take the said farming as their livelihood, as the recruitment process could not fulfill the dreams of youths for government jobs in the state.”

Earlier, Morigaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma inaugurated the ‘Lachit Diwas’ by singing a song on Lachit Diwas. In the programme the students of Morigaon Sankardev Niketan, Charaibahi Sankardev Niketan performed Krishna dances on the occasion of the Lachit Diwas.

