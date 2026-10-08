Assam: Nrityangan honours clay artisans with community feast ahead of Durga Puja

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: As Durga Puja approaches, clay artistes at Kumartuli are working long hours to complete idols for the festivities. Many remain away from their families during the season, dedicating themselves to giving shape to the goddess and other deities worshipped during the festival. Recognising their contribution, Nrityangan, a cultural and social organisation of Dhubri, organised a community feast for the artisans at Kumarbari as a gesture of gratitude and respect. Nrityangan founder Dipankar Majumder said, "When we worship Goddess Durga, we should also remember the hands that give shape to the divine form. These artistes work day and night, often sacrificing time with their families so that others can celebrate."

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