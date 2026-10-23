Assam: Historic Bor Ali Road left in ruins amid construction; locals protest

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The historic Bor Ali Road, connecting Nazira with Joysagar, has been left in a deplorable and abandoned condition amid ongoing construction, triggering widespread public anger. Frustrated by prolonged delays and the failure of the concerned authorities and contractor to resume work despite repeated assurances, locals once again took to the streets on Wednesday, blocking the road and demanding immediate completion of the project.

The Assam Government had reportedly sanctioned around Rs 30 crore in 2023 for the construction of the Joysagar–Nazira road. However, the work has allegedly been carried out in a haphazard manner, with several sections left incomplete. The entire road project, which is approximately 13 km long, has become a source of serious concern for commuters and residents.

On September 30, residents from different wards of Nazira town and nearby rural areas gathered near Nazira Chariali, at the junction with Lakshminath Bezbarua Road, from around 8 am and blocked traffic in protest against the prolonged delay. As public anger intensified, Nazira Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram and Assistant Commissioner Arunabh Sonowal arrived at the protest site and interacted with the demonstrators.

Following discussions, the contractor reportedly assured the authorities and residents that water would be sprinkled on the road three times daily to control dust. The Co-District Commissioner also announced that construction would resume from October 6.

However, residents allege that the contractor continued to show serious negligence and failed to ensure the timely resumption of construction despite the assurances given. With their patience exhausted, local people have once again been compelled to assemble on the road on October 22 and stage a blockade.