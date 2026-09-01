Assam: Hiteswar Saikia Foundation Delivers Vital Relief to Flood-Hit Nazira Families

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Amid the difficult post-flood situation in Nazira Assembly constituency, the Hiteswar Saikia Foundation has come forward to extend assistance to affected and distressed families.

Former Nazira MLA and former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, his wife Bandana Saikia, and Dr Hemaprabha Saikia, President of the Hiteswar Saikia Foundation, took part in the initiative to send essential relief materials to flood-affected areas under Borbarua Panchayat.

As part of its humanitarian initiative, the foundation has provided relief materials to people affected by the recent floods in Nazira. The assistance includes folding beds, mattresses, pillows, bedsheets, and essential cooking utensils, aimed at helping families who have lost or suffered damage to their household belongings during the flood.

The foundation stated that the relief initiative particularly seeks to support vulnerable sections of society, including senior citizens, sick and ailing people, and young children, who have been among the worst affected by the disaster.

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