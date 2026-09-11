Assam: HIV/AIDS awareness drive launched in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A 60-day intensive awareness campaign on HIV and AIDS was launched in Udalguri district on Thursday as part of a wider state-level in-itiative aimed at strengthening public awareness, prevention, and early intervention.

Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri formal-ly inaugurated the campaign at a programme orga-nised at the conference hall of the Udalguri Health Block by the district Health Department and the Dis-trict AIDS Control Society.

Officials said that the programme will cover around 100 villages across the district, while awareness ac-tivities are also planned in 50 schools.

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