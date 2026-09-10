Assam: National Lok Adalat to be held in Udalguri on September 12

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Udalguri, will organise the 3rd National Lok Adalat, 2026, at the Judicial Court Complex, Udalguri, on September 12 with the objective of facilitating amicable and speedy settlement of various pre-litigation and pending court cases.

In an official communication issued by Dhrupad Kashyap Das, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Udalguri, the District Information and Public Relations Officer, Udalguri, has been requested to ensure wide publicity of the programme to encourage maximum participation of litigants and members of the public.

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