Nehru Yuva Kendra and Morigaon Admin Host Youth Empowerment Festival

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Morigaon, in collaboration with the Morigaon district administration, organized a day-long programme at Ghanakanta Baruah College in Morigaon.

Morigaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma was the chief guest at the event while Bikash Chandra Pradhan, district officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Morigaon featured the objectives of the programme. While addressing the occasion, Morigaon DC Devasish Sharma emphasized the importance of youth in shaping the country’s future and encouraged them to work towards nation-building. The programme included various competitions such as painting, photography, poetry recitation, group dance, science exhibition, and debate. A cultural programme featuring traditional dances, including Tiwa, Sattriya, and Bihu, was also held.

The winners of the various competitions were awarded prizes. The judges for the competitions included noted personalities from the fields of art, literature, and culture. The programme was attended by Amiya Mahanta, Vice-Principal of Ghanakanta Baruah College, noted writer Mileswar Patar, and other distinguished guests.

Dhananjay Talukdar, accountant of Nehru Yuva Kendra, Morigaon, expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

