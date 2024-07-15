Tripura: BJP Announces Candidates for Panchayat Election; Nominations Due by July 18

AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has chosen its candidates for the upcoming Panchayat elections after several days of discussions and meetings.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit made this announcement after the Election Commission set the election date for August 8, which also activated the Model Code of Conduct.

Minister Sushanta Chowdhury mentioned that after extensive discussions, BJP representatives from various parts of the state submitted their nominations, leading to the selection of candidates.