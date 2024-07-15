Tripura: BJP Announces Candidates for Panchayat Election; Nominations Due by July 18

AGARTALA: The ruling BJP in Tripura has chosen its candidates for the upcoming Panchayat elections after several days of discussions and meetings.
Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit made this announcement after the Election Commission set the election date for August 8, which also activated the Model Code of Conduct.
Minister Sushanta Chowdhury mentioned that after extensive discussions, BJP representatives from various parts of the state submitted their nominations, leading to the selection of candidates.
He emphasized that the selection process involved discussions with Tripura Pradesh organizations, district presidents, ministers, MLAs, and other important leaders.
Minister Chowdhury added that the final list of candidates was reviewed in meetings led by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya and Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.
He added that their criteria included social acceptance, party experience, educational qualifications, and other relevant factors. They are dedicated to promoting village development and improving the welfare of the state.
Chowdhury expressed confidence in the BJP’s chances, mentioning their participation in 8 Zila Parishad seats (116 seats), 35 Panchayat Samitis across 58 blocks (423 seats), and 605 Gram Panchayats (6,370 seats).
He said their goal is to strengthen the three-tier Panchayat system through comprehensive development initiatives. Nominations will be filed statewide by July 18.
The three-tier Gram Panchayat elections in Tripura will be held on August 8, and the votes will be counted on August 12, according to State Election Commissioner Saradindu Chaudhuri.
The panchayat election will take place in 6,370 Gram Panchayat seats, 423 seats in 35 Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats in eight Zilla Parishads. A total of 12,94,060 voters are registered to vote, including 6,58,589 males and 6,35,460 females.
In 2019, during the last Gram Panchayat elections in Tripura, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 86% of the gram panchayat seats uncontested.
There were clashes between Congress and BJP supporters at Kailasahar in Unakoti district during the vote counting. The BJP also secured a majority in the seats that were eventually polled.
