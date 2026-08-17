Assam: Hojai administration observes Day of Mourning for Dhemaji blast victims

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hojai district administration observed a Day of Mourning on Sunday to remember the victims of the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast, which occurred during Independence Day celebrations that year.

A solemn ceremony was held at the District Commissioner’s office, led by District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta, Assistant Commissioners and administrative staff. Those present observed a two-minute silence in memory of the victims and took a pledge against terrorism, extremism and violence.

The National Flag at the District Commissioner’s office premises was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the victims.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Observes Shoka Divas to Honor Victims of Dhemaji Bomb Blast on August 15, 2004