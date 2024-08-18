Lakhimpur Observes Shoka Divas to Honor Victims of Dhemaji Bomb Blast on August 15, 2004

LAKHIMPUR: In memory of the innocent people who lost their invaluable lives in the Dhemaji bomb blast on August 15, 2004 while going to take part in the Independence Day celebration, Shoka Divas was observed in Lakhimpur district along with rest of the state. In this context, one minute silence was observed in District Commissioner’s Office to pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the blast victim. Moreover pledge was taken against all forms of terrorism and violence. Additional District Commissioner Kukila Gogoi administered the oath in this regard. The event was attended by District Development Commissioner, all Additional District Commissioners. Assistant Commissioners, other officers and employees of the district administration. The Shoka Divas was observed in other departmental offices of the district too.

