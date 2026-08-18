Assam: Hojai district imposes restrictions on liquid molasses, imported powder jaggery

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a move to curb the illegal distillation and trade of spurious liquor in the region, the Hojai district administration has imposed strict restrictions on the storage, sale and movement of liquid molasses (locally known as lalee) and imported powder jaggery across the district.

The prohibitory order was issued ex parte by District Magistrate Sanjoy Dutta (ACS) under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, on Monday and came into force with immediate effect.

The move follows observations by the authorities that liquid molasses, intended for use as cattle feed, along with bulk quantities of powder jaggery imported from outside the State, were allegedly being diverted for the manufacture and sale of illicit country liquor.

Citing past incidents in Assam in which spurious liquor claimed several lives, the administration said the illicit trade poses a serious threat to public health and human life. Accordingly, the storage and sale of these items without proper official permits have been prohibited throughout Hojai district.

Under the new regulations, anyone seeking to purchase liquid molasses or powder jaggery legitimately for cattle feed or food purposes must obtain prior approval from the District Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) or the Veterinary Department.

To avoid inconvenience to households, small retail packets of powder jaggery weighing 500 grams or less have been exempted from the restrictions. Local police stations, municipal boards and excise officials in Hojai, Lanka, Doboka and Lumding have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the order.

Officials warned that any violation of the order would invite criminal prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, aggrieved persons may approach the competent authority seeking a waiver or modification of the restrictions.

Also Read: Assam: Allegations of illegal liquor sales surface in Palasbari