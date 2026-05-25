Assam: Hojai Xahitya Xabha hosts special ‘paramanu’ flash-fiction reading session

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Hojai Xahitya Xabha held a special flash-fiction (paramanu/anu/micro-story) reading session as part of its regular literary series at the Sahitya Sabha Bhawan in New Market in Hojai on Sunday afternoon. The session was chaired by noted lyricist and pioneer of paramanu stories, Sarat Barkakati, and featured several senior storytellers who presented brief yet powerful pieces. Chairperson Sarat Barkakati said that while Assamese literature has a tradition of short forms, the trend of ‘paramanu’ or micro-stories is relatively new in the region. He said that he was inspired by the famous six-word short story in English and defined paramanu as a work whose existence is clear but whose expansion is minimal.

Also Read: DHSKCC’s literary club ‘Shabd Kala’ holds reading session