Assam: Home Guards Call for the Regularisation of Their Posts

Guwahati: The Assam state committee of the National Home Guard Welfare Association has called for the regularisation of their jobs. The representatives also submitted a memorandum to the authorities in this regard.

The Assam State Committee of the National Home Guard Welfare Association (NHGWA) has called on the Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political Department, Government of Assam and appealed for the regularization of their service by sanctioning the number of necessary posts in every district under the Home Guard Act 1947.

Members of the organization led by its president Abu Nosar and the General Secretary Dilip Dutta met the Additional Chief Secretary at Dispur in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum of ten points of demands at his hands and appealed for the fulfilment of the long-standing demands immediately. The organization mentioned in the memorandum demanding to increase their monthly remuneration from Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 40,000 considering the prices of the essential commodities are increasing day by day, to increase the service tenure of Assam Home Guard from 55 years to 60 years, a one-time compensation to the next of kin of the Home Guards in case of death during duty and to stop the online deployment system of the Home Guards along with several other points towards the resolution of problems and the greater interest of the Home Guard personnel posted across the state.

