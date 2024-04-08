Assam: Home voting for absentee voters in senior citizens, AVSC, AVPD category

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: Home voting for absentee voters in the senior citizens category (85 years of age and above) (AVSC) and persons with disabilities (AVPD) through postal ballot paper commenced on Sunday in the Sonitpur Election District of 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency for the upcoming general election to Lok Sabha 2024. The polling teams designated for this purpose started off for their different destinations from the venue of Darrang College, Tezpur, at around 7 in the morning.

Around 92 teams comprising some 600 polling and security personnel have been set up to cover the 5 legislative constituencies in Sonitpur Election District, namely 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, and 69-Naduar. The home voting exercise is scheduled to be completed within two days, i.e., by April 8, 2024. In Sonitpur Election District, around 2400 (AVSC and AVPD) voters are scheduled to cast their vote from home through the postal ballot. It is to be noted that for the entire 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency, which includes Biswanath, Gohpur, and Lakhimpur, along with Sonitpur, around 2,900 homes are scheduled to vote by postal ballot.

District Commissioner-cum District Election Officer, Sonitpur, and Returning Officer of 11-Sonitpur HPC Deba Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of Sonitpur Zilla Parishad -cum cell in charge of the postal ballot paper cell Karabi Saikia Karan reviewed the entire exercise in Darrang College until all designated teams had left for their destinations and also took stock of the overall process and the preparation for the EVM commissioning scheduled for April 9.

