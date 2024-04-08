Information: Know Your Candidate

Want to know information about the candidate for your parliamentary constituency? To help you out, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has developed a mobile application called Know Your Candidate (KYC). This app helps citizens learn about the criminal antecedents of candidates contesting elections.

The app is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. To use the KYC app, voters need to select the election type, Assembly constituency, and Parliamentary constituency name to view the list of nominations, or they can search for candidates by name. To download the KYC app, you can visit the ECI's website or the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store.

