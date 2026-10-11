Assam: Honorarium cheques distributed to ASHA workers in Barkhetri

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Honorarium cheques and appreciation certificates were distributed among ASHA workers and ASHA supervisors serving under the Mukalmua Block Primary Health Centre in the Barkhetri Legislative Assembly Constituency on Friday, in recognition of their dedicated contribution to public healthcare services.

The programme was organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and implemented by Barkhetri MLA Narayan Deka. The initiative aimed to acknowledge the commitment and sincere efforts of ASHA workers and supervisors who play a vital role in delivering healthcare services at the grassroots level.

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