Assam Honors Late Silvius Condpan with Statue Unveiling in Mazbat Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Assam Cabinet Minister Charan Boro on Thursday unveiled a statue honouring Late Silvius Condpan, a formidable leader whose impact on the region has inspired generations. The ceremony, held in the lush Khel pathar area of the Dhansri tea garden under the Mazbat constituency, highlighted Condpan's lasting influence on local development, especially for the Adivasi Rai community.

Condpan, who served as the former President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Member of Parliament, state Minister, and MLA for Mazbat constituency, was a towering figure in Assam's political landscape during his era.

"This is more than stone and sculpture. Late Condpan was a visionary whose tireless efforts illuminated the path for the Mazbat constituency and our Adivasi brothers and sisters. We, the people, will forever hold his progressive thoughts and actions close to our hearts," Minister Boro declared in his address.

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