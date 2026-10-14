Assam Honours Literary Legend Lakshminath Bezbaroa on His 162nd Birth Anniversary

Assam came together today to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sahityarathi Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbaroa, the pioneer of modern Assamese literature.

Across the state, cultural bodies, educational institutions, and literary enthusiasts paid rich tributes to the maestro who revitalised the Assamese language during a critical era of linguistic uncertainty.

The state's apex literary body, the Asam Sahitya Sabha, organised special commemoration programmes. "Bezbaroa didn't just write stories; he built our cultural confidence," noted a senior representative during a floral tribute ceremony in Guwahati. School students across districts participated by collectively singing "O Mur Apunar Desh," the iconic state anthem penned by Bezbaroa.

The state government recently advanced policies to preserve his legacy, including the restoration of his historic properties.

Scholars also highlighted recent efforts to align public memorials with documented historical evidence, ensuring future generations accurately connect with his timeline.

From children reading his classic folklore collection Burhi Aair Xadhu to scholars discussing his sharp social satires written under the pseudonym Kripaabar Baruah, Bezbaroa's profound intellectual legacy remains central to Assam’s cultural identity.