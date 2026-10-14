Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Demands Seamless Synergy for 27th Hornbill Festival

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today called for coordinated efforts among government departments and local communities to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the 27th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival beginning on December 1.

Reviewing preparations at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Rio emphasized that hosting the mega-tourism event requires a collective, flawless approach. “We must work in tandem to project our rich heritage to global visitors,” Rio stated, directing departments to ensure uninterrupted power, stable water supply, and strict sanitation protocols.

Addressing infrastructure concerns, the Chief Minister assured that the landslide-damaged sections of the national highway leading to the venue would be fully accessible.

He announced a separate specialized meeting to resolve remaining road bottlenecks. Local communities were specifically urged to maintain cleanliness along the highways.

In a major policy update, Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along revealed plans to shift Kisama toward a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The initiative aims to transform the heritage village into a vibrant, year-round tourist destination rather than a seasonal venue.