Assam Hosts First-Ever Jani Sikar Festival Honouring Adivasi Women’s Bravery

Dibrugarh: The Adivasi community in Assam on Monday celebrated the Jani Sikar festival for the first time in the state, paying tribute to the courage, leadership, and resilience of Adivasi women. Jointly organised by the All Adivasi Women’s Association of Assam (AAWAA) and the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), the festival brought together hundreds of women from across the state. Dressed in traditional attire and warrior costumes, participants reenacted the legendary mock hunt that forms the core of the festival.

Renowned academic Dr. Sonajharia Minj, Professor of Computer Science at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Co-Chair of the UNESCO Chair in Transforming Indigenous Knowledge, attended as Chief Guest, while Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey was Guest of Honour. Other speakers included Pushpa Champia of Dibrugarh University and Namami Sharma of Tezpur University.

Observed once every 12 years, the Jani Sikar festival commemorates the valour of Adivasi women during a 17th-century battle at Rohtasgarh in present-day Bihar. Folklore recalls how, in 1610, tribal women disguised themselves as men and fought back Mughal invaders, defeating them twice before being overwhelmed. The festival celebrates their defiance and bravery.

Dr. Minj praised the enduring spirit of Adivasi women, saying, “When Adivasi women went out for Jani Sikar, they never returned empty-handed. That is our strength.” She added, “The word ‘Adivasi’ itself signifies our roots as original inhabitants, and wherever we are, we remain Adivasi.”

Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey also expressed her pride, stating, “It is said that it took the Mughals 12 years to realise they were being defeated by women disguised as men. That is why the festival is observed once every 12 years. The love and warmth I received here made me feel like family.”

The programme was presided over by AAWAA president Pauline Ekka, with former president Sujata Purty anchoring the proceedings. Among the dignitaries present were AASAA president Godwin Hemrom, AAWAA founder Veronica Tirkey, Munda Mahasabha Women Cell president Rekha Munda, former MLA Roselina Tirkey, Probin Topno, and several other community leaders.

The festival’s celebration in Assam is seen as a milestone in preserving Adivasi culture, history, and women’s legacy of empowerment, marking a new chapter in the community’s cultural journey.