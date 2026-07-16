Tension Erupts in Biswanath’s Bihali Forest After Arunachal Miscreants Open Fire on Forest Staff

Guwahati: New tension has gripped the Bihali forest area in Biswanath district after alleged miscreants from Arunachal Pradesh reportedly opened fire on forest personnel during an anti-encroachment operation.

As per sources, the incident took place while forest police were carrying out an eviction drive against illegal encroachments in the reserve forest. The miscreants allegedly fired nearly 50 rounds at the forest team, forcing officials to suspend the operation and retreat from the area.

The eviction drive was aimed at clearing encroached forest land and removing unauthorised structures. However, the operation was disrupted due to the gunfire, creating panic among forest staff and escalating tensions in the region.

The Forest Department had planned to demolish 39 illegal embankments that were allegedly obstructing the construction of a protective earthen bund in the area. Forest officials claimed that these structures had been preventing efforts to safeguard the forest and surrounding land.

The incident occurred ahead of the proposed visit of Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to inspect the Bihali forest area. Authorities are expected to review the security situation and assess the progress of the anti-encroachment drive during the minister's visit.

The latest episode has once again highlighted the challenges faced by forest officials in conducting eviction operations in sensitive border areas. Security has been tightened in the region, while the Forest Department is expected to resume the anti-encroachment drive after reviewing the situation and taking appropriate safety measures.