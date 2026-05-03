Assam: HPV, vector-borne disease awareness drive held at Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A health awareness programme on cervical cancer prevention and vector-borne diseases was organised at Delhi Public School, Ligiri Pukhuri, Nazira, by Mezenga Ayushman Arogya Mandir recently. Dhiren Phukan from Joktoli Mini Primary Health Centre attended as the resource person. He spoke about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive being implemented by the Health Department, Government of Assam, with support from the Government of India.

Phukan explained that HPV infection is a major cause of cervical cancer in women and can also lead to other cancers in both men and women. After breast cancer, cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women in India. He stressed that vaccination is the most effective method of prevention.

The HPV vaccine has been available in private healthcare in India since 2008 and is now provided free of cost at designated government health centres for girls aged 14 to under 15 years. The programme is currently active in 163 countries under the supervision of the World Health Organization. Phukan urged eligible students to come forward for vaccination without hesitation.

Dr. Priyanki Bora, Community Health Officer at Mezenga Sub Health Centre, also highlighted the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing cervical cancer and reducing associated risks.

As April 25 marks World Malaria Day, Phukan discussed the global observance initiated by the WHO in 2008. He said malaria elimination is achievable through vaccines, new technologies, and increased public awareness. He also outlined the causes, symptoms, and prevention of other vector-borne diseases, including Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, AES, and Filariasis.

Also Read: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive begins for adolescent girls