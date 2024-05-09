Assam HS Result 2024: District Wise Pass Percentage of Candidates for the Science Stream

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the AHSEC Class 12 examinations online in the early hours of May 9.

Students who are keen to view their scores can do so by visiting the official website, resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam 12th Result 2024 for the Science Stream, revealed an overall pass percentage of 89.88%. Out of the 54,460 students who appeared for the examination, 48,953 successfully passed. The results further broke down into divisions with 23,552 students achieving the 1st division, 17,339 students securing the 2nd division, and 8,062 students securing the 3rd division.

In the Science stream, Tamulpur led the districts with a high pass rate of 97.98%. Meanwhile, Udalguri had the lowest pass rate at 79.70%.