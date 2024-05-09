Assam HS Results: Science Stream Hits Highest with 89.88% Pass Rate

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) exams on Thursday at 9 am.
In the Arts stream, there are 2,00,495 students with a pass percentage of 89.19, while in the Science stream, there are 54,460 students with a pass percentage of 89.88.
There were 17,307 students from the Commerce stream, and the pass percentage was 87.80.
This year, AHSEC announced that there would be no ranking system. As a result, there was no list of top performers, officials said.
Assam Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, shared a list of 14 websites where students can check their results for the 2024 final year Higher Secondary examination.
Here's how you can check your HS or Class 12 results:
Visit resultsassam.nic.in or https://ahsec.gov.in (or any of the mentioned sites).
Open the HS 2nd year or Class 12 result link.
Enter your login details (Roll number) and submit.
Check and download your AHSEC Class 12th result.
Additionally, students who took the Higher Secondary final exams this year can check their results using the 'Upolobdha' Android application, which is available for download on the Google Play Store.
Candidates who want to have their answer scripts rechecked need to visit the official AHSEC website and apply online. The rechecking platform will be available two days after the HS results are declared.
Official notification from the AHSEC read, “The candidates who wish to get their Answer Scripts rechecked may visit http://ahsec.assam.gov.in to apply online. The online platform for Application for rechecking will be opened after 2 (two) days from the day of declaration of results,” the official notification read.”
It added, “The candidates who wish to get a photocopy of their Answer Scripts may also visit http://ahsec.assam.gov.in for applying online. The online platform for Application for photocopy of Answer Scripts will be opened after ten (10) days from the day of declaration of results.”
ALSO WATCH: