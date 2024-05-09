Assam HS Results: Science Stream Hits Highest with 89.88% Pass Rate

GUWAHATI: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) released the results for the Higher Secondary (HS) exams on Thursday at 9 am.

In the Arts stream, there are 2,00,495 students with a pass percentage of 89.19, while in the Science stream, there are 54,460 students with a pass percentage of 89.88.

There were 17,307 students from the Commerce stream, and the pass percentage was 87.80.



This year, AHSEC announced that there would be no ranking system. As a result, there was no list of top performers, officials said.